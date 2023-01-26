Support Our Youth Sports Programs by to give our Club kids the equipment they need to play!
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is committed to making recreational youth sports programs accessible and affordable for youth and teens. Recreational youth sports programs offer structured, safe, and positive opportunities for skill development, character-building, and a life-long appreciation for healthy living.
More than 25 of our Valley Clubs offer sports recreational leagues for Club members ages 5-13. More than 1,000 youth participate in these programs and the demand continues to grow.
Sports Gear Needed
Volleyballs
Soccerballs, bags, shinguards
Basketballs, bags
Baseballs, gloves, bags
Drop off Donations
February 6 - February 28, 2023 at any of the 17 Earnhardt Auto Center locations! If you are unable to swing by an Earnhardt, support the cause with a quick online donation!